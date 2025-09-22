Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases Shares of 300 Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 66.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 64.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 119.1% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1,694.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $133.38.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $110.79 on Monday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.33 and a 52 week high of $157.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.35 and a 200-day moving average of $126.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $426.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 575.73% and a net margin of 19.52%.Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $341,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 68,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,330,587.45. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

