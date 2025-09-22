2,700 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Bought by Lewis Asset Management LLC

Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 380.8% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,060 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.40. The trade was a 64.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $234.91 per share, with a total value of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG opened at $226.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.60 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.