Lewis Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $21.19.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

