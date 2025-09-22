Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited $SIG

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 42,700.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $95.78 on Monday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.26.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 1.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.040-9.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

