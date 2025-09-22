Insider Selling: Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Insider Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) insider Darci Marie Walker sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.00, for a total value of C$31,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,169,541. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TSE:LNF opened at C$28.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.14. Leon’s Furniture Limited has a 12-month low of C$20.51 and a 12-month high of C$30.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNF. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Leon’s Furniture from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Leon’s Furniture from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Leon’s Furniture from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Leon’s Furniture from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.20.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon’s Furniture Ltd is a Canada-based retailer which is involved in the sale of home furnishing, mattresses, appliances, and electronics. The firm is also the country’s commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It generates maximum revenue from sales of goods by corporate stores.

