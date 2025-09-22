Insider Buying: Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Director Acquires 10,100 Shares of Stock

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) Director Brian Robert Beattie bought 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 167,248 shares in the company, valued at C$275,959.20. This trade represents a 6.43% increase in their position.

Pivotree Stock Performance

Pivotree stock opened at C$1.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.60 million, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of -0.20. Pivotree Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Pivotree from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.38.

About Pivotree

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. The company offers infrastructure deployment, data transaction, subscription license, system and application triage and support, configuration management, and security services, as well as provides web and application hosting services.

