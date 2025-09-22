Mayfield Childcare (ASX:MFD) Insider Purchases A$12,600.00 in Stock

Mayfield Childcare Limited (ASX:MFD – Get Free Report) insider Roseanne Healy acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of A$12,600.00.
Roseanne Healy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 11th, Roseanne Healy purchased 15,000 shares of Mayfield Childcare stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of A$5,775.00.
Mayfield Childcare Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.02.
Mayfield Childcare Company Profile
Mayfield Childcare Limited engages in operating long day childcare centers in Victoria, Queensland, and South Australia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Malvern East, Australia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mayfield Childcare
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Overlooked Value Stocks Set to Surge as Rates Drop
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Hims & Hers Stock Pushes to Highs on Healthcare Rate Cut Frenzy
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- After the Fed’s Rate Cut, PNC Could See a Mortgage Refinance Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Mayfield Childcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayfield Childcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.