Mayfield Childcare (ASX:MFD) Insider Purchases A$12,600.00 in Stock

Mayfield Childcare Limited (ASX:MFD – Get Free Report) insider Roseanne Healy acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of A$12,600.00.

Roseanne Healy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 11th, Roseanne Healy purchased 15,000 shares of Mayfield Childcare stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of A$5,775.00.

Mayfield Childcare Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.77. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Mayfield Childcare Company Profile

Mayfield Childcare Limited engages in operating long day childcare centers in Victoria, Queensland, and South Australia. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Malvern East, Australia.

