Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Sells $39,193.70 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) EVP David Sponsel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $39,193.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 531,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,747.74. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Sponsel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 18th, David Sponsel sold 137,445 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $2,074,045.05.

Alphatec Stock Up 2.1%

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $15.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 1,657.19% and a negative net margin of 24.33%.The company had revenue of $185.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Alphatec has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at about $135,874,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alphatec by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,185,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,806 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,720,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,748 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 1,818.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,669 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,330 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Alphatec to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

