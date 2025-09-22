Diversified Trust Co Purchases 185 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,702 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,322,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,700,000 after purchasing an additional 233,371 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,571,000 after buying an additional 244,801 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 27.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,212,000 after buying an additional 302,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,769,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,544,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other news, Director Mary Egan sold 1,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $70,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,210. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $71.41 on Monday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.52.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on URBN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

