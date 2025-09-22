Insider Buying: Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund (NYSE:JOF) Director Buys $21,800.00 in Stock

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) Director David Chemidlin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $21,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,508.80. This represents a 462.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of JOF stock opened at $10.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $10.98.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.0887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%.
Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.
