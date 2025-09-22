Insider Buying: Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund (NYSE:JOF) Director Buys $21,800.00 in Stock

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) Director David Chemidlin acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $21,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,508.80. This represents a 462.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Price Performance

Shares of JOF stock opened at $10.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.0887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 275.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

