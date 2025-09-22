Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF $HGER Stock Position Decreased by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co cut its position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Free Report) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,150 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HGER. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 295.3% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000.

Get Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF alerts:

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of HGER stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $21.73 and a twelve month high of $25.89.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.