QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Stock Position Raised by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 565.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after acquiring an additional 105,631 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,904,000 after acquiring an additional 145,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $166.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $182.10. The firm has a market cap of $180.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Arete raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,121 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

