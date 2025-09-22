Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF $GMUB

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GMUB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 4.24% of Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $623,000.

Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

GMUB stock opened at $50.94 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67.

Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Municipal Income ETF (GMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on municipal securities, which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund aims to provide diversified exposure and high current income GMUB was launched on Jul 23, 2024 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

