Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in United Rentals by 5.2% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1.1% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 1,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in United Rentals by 2.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Argus set a $935.00 price target on United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on United Rentals from $786.00 to $952.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $565.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Redburn Atlantic cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $850.00.

NYSE:URI opened at $941.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $980.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $900.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $751.12. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

