Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 6,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 19.0% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 20.7% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $69.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $69.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.33. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.48%.The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.21%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

