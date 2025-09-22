Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,808,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,599,484,000 after purchasing an additional 480,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,712,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $800,032,000 after acquiring an additional 419,199 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,126,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $755,928,000 after acquiring an additional 31,626 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,304,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $694,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.4% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,666,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,854,000 after acquiring an additional 986,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE FIS opened at $65.11 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.03 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.460-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.720-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 888.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Get Our Latest Report on FIS

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.