Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,993 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.20% of Ducommun worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Ducommun in the first quarter valued at $5,097,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the first quarter valued at $5,052,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ducommun by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 57,172 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth about $2,769,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 88,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ducommun Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $94.15 on Monday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.02 and its 200 day moving average is $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Ducommun’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ducommun from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ducommun from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ducommun to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Ducommun Profile

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also

