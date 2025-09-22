Compass Ion Advisors LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Cass Information Systems, Inc $CASS

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $41.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $548.50 million, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39. Cass Information Systems, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.14.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $44.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.12 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 9.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cass Information Systems, Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Stories

