Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,684,583 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 99.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684,583 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,651,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,253,000 after purchasing an additional 912,682 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,781,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,851,000 after buying an additional 713,762 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 13,917.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 671,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after purchasing an additional 667,047 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 3,054.1% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 609,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after buying an additional 590,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $21,543,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $56.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day moving average of $55.71. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $62.21.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

