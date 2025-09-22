Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. $PII

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PII. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 7,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Polaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Polaris Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of PII opened at $55.19 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $86.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average of $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. Polaris had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Polaris has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently -142.55%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

