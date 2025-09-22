Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 6,568 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 134.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $362,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $67.31 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $66.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day moving average of $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

