Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 247 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $209.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $132.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.67 and a 200 day moving average of $217.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

