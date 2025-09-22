Primerica, Inc. $PRI Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Primerica by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Primerica by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 22,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $869,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 527.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 35,988 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $655,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 36,392 shares in the company, valued at $9,541,982.40. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Price Performance

Shares of PRI opened at $274.92 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.98 and a 12 month high of $307.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.18. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.28. Primerica had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $796.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $292.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.29.

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

