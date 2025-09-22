BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,000 SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF $HYBL

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:HYBL opened at $28.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

