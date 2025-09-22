BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $369,000 Stake in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 74.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Flowserve by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Insider Activity at Flowserve

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $532,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 37,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,571.12. The trade was a 21.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE FLS opened at $56.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowserve Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.24. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Flowserve from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on FLS

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.