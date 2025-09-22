Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Patrick Harrison Carroll Sells 10,021 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 10,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $506,060.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 169,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,581,970. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick Harrison Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 6th, Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 60,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $3,214,800.00.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $57.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average is $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $72.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 94,983 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 109,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 59,686 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIMS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.92.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

