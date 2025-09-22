BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 374 Shares of Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Home BancShares by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Home BancShares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 74,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Home BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home BancShares by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOMB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home BancShares from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of HOMB opened at $29.28 on Monday. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 29.58%.The firm had revenue of $271.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $3,302,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,540,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,334,095.52. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

