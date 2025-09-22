Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Shares Purchased by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% during the first quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $61.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $274.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.10. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4119 per share. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

