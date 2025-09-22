Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 32,355 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October $POCT

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,355 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth $39,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth $62,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 24.2% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 9.0%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $42.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.47. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $863.04 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

