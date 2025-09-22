Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 400 Deere & Company $DE

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $469.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $127.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $387.03 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.37.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Melius upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.27.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

