Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) CFO Joel Edwards Sells 9,425 Shares

Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CFO Joel Edwards sold 9,425 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,080,764.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,418.54. The trade was a 42.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Coastal Financial Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:CCB opened at $113.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.05. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.52 and a 200 day moving average of $93.79.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $119.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.05 million. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Coastal Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Hovde Group set a $126.00 target price on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coastal Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coastal Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 1,067.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,794,000 after buying an additional 417,767 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 400.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 449,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,604,000 after acquiring an additional 359,371 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 481,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,685,000 after acquiring an additional 275,500 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its position in Coastal Financial by 49.3% during the first quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 594,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,716,000 after acquiring an additional 196,148 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coastal Financial by 125.4% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 216,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,608,000 after acquiring an additional 120,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

