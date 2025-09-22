Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF $RSPH

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSPH. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $77,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

RSPH stock opened at $28.97 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $710.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

