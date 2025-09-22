Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 5,726 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. $PLOW

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,726 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.33% of Douglas Dynamics worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,451,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,273,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,802,000 after buying an additional 593,962 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,317,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after buying an additional 26,118 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 490,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after buying an additional 184,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 379,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after buying an additional 123,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

PLOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Douglas Dynamics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $32.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $194.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.47 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 11.38%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-2.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

