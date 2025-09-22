Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF $TBIL

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIL opened at $49.96 on Monday. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.1736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

