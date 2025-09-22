Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT opened at $137.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $100.89 and a 1-year high of $138.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.43.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

