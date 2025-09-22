Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 658 Shares of Cohu, Inc. $COHU

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.23% of Cohu worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 869.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Cohu by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cohu by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Trading Down 3.2%

Cohu stock opened at $22.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Cohu had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $107.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cohu has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.