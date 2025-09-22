Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 5,168 Shares of SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 35.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Scotiabank began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $257.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SBA Communications from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.63.

SBAC stock opened at $199.10 on Monday. SBA Communications Corporation has a twelve month low of $186.81 and a twelve month high of $252.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.34 and a 200 day moving average of $223.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $698.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 31.19%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.42%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

