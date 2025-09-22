Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Southern Company (The) $SO

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 400.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $91.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $101.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. Southern Company has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $96.44.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at $8,897,795. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.92.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

