Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 4,726 Shares of Spire Inc. $SR

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Spire were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Spire by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,022,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,381,000 after purchasing an additional 229,662 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the first quarter valued at $73,254,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Spire during the first quarter valued at $69,889,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Spire by 110.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after acquiring an additional 274,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in Spire by 1.0% during the first quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 433,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SR. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price target on Spire and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Spire Price Performance

NYSE:SR opened at $76.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.38. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 11.56%.The business had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Spire has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

Spire Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.