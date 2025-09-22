Select Medical Holdings Corporation $SEM Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,795 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,685 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Select Medical by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,703 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 168.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 217.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $12.38 on Monday. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 2.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Select Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.090-1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Select Medical in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Select Medical from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

