Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.7% during the second quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.8% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Private Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 530.9% during the second quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 22,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of PG opened at $156.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $149.91 and a one year high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.28.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $164.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,431,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,684.65. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

