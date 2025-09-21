Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 2,456 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after buying an additional 76,017,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $1,954,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,913,335 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,151 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.94.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,511,060.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,689.76. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,892.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,134.57. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $156.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.16 and its 200 day moving average is $161.28. The stock has a market cap of $365.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.