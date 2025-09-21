Moody National Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Intuit were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,704.10. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,558,613 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $687.92 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $191.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $715.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $685.53.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $797.62.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

