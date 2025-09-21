2,727 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK Bought by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,183,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $81.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $118.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 25.79%.The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.870-8.970 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

