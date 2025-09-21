Abound Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Abound Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 489 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

DIS stock opened at $113.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

