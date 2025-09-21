Oak Asset Management LLC Buys 375 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Oak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $1,954,941,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913,335 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,151 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.15 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.28. The company has a market capitalization of $365.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,511,060.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,689.76. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,902.24. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

