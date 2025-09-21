Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,040 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after buying an additional 5,759,353 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967,705 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,240,638 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,401,873,000 after acquiring an additional 720,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $995,801,000 after purchasing an additional 394,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.06.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,733.76. This trade represents a 10.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,571 shares of company stock valued at $33,810,741 over the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $98.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $99.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

