Oak Asset Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Oak Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $905,000. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,626,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $466.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $218.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $425.21 and a 200-day moving average of $369.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $267.30 and a one year high of $472.12.

Insider Activity

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,642 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $493.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $414.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Melius Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.20.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

