Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.2% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% during the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,321,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Corient IA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $570,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cutter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $14,866,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $207,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $975.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 target price (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.61.

In related news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $639.56 per share, for a total transaction of $127,912.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY opened at $753.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $738.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $770.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $939.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

