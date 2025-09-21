TTP Investments Inc. Has $7.51 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

TTP Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,647 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 2.5% of TTP Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $426.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.11 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 246.28, a P/E/G ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Dbs Bank boosted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.70.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

